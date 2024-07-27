Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo recently painted the Nigerian social media red in celebration of her only son's graduation from university

Iyabo Ojo shared pictures and clips from the graduation ceremony as her son Festus finishes from Altinbas University, Ankara, Turkey

The Nollywood star shared a little about Festus' success story and how it took him from Riverside City College in California to Altinbas in Turkey

Famous Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo has gone all out to celebrate her only son's recent feat outside the country's shores.

Iyabo Ojo shared pictures and videos on her page as she celebrated her son Festus Ojo's graduation from a university in Turkey.

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo celebrates as her son, Festus graduates from university. Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The movie star and content creator praised her son, noting that his recent feat wasn't easy.

She shared a little back story on how Festus was first enrolled at an American university but had to move across the Atlantic to attend another school in Turkey.

Iyabo Ojo hails herself for educating Festus

The Nollywood actress had a special message for herself in the caption of her post. She hailed herself for successfully educating her son as a single mom.

Iyabo noted that it wasn't easy to achieve, but she was glad she could do it against all odds.

She described Festus as "Baba Jeje", which means the Quiet Old Man.

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla frolicking with a Tanzanian singer. We also recall how social media activist Verydarkman brutally dragged the actress over her invitation to Chivido 2024.

Below is Iyabo Ojo's post celebrating Festus's graduation:

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo celebrates her son

Here are some of the reactions gathered by Legit.ng from Iyabo Ojo's post:

@pauloo2104:

"Biggest congratulations Festo."

@realmercyaigbe:

"Congratulations."

@realangelaokorie:

"Wow congratulations."

@janemena:

"A huge congratulations festo, it’s not easy 🎉🎈🎊. I’m also glad to be your photographer. Thanks for inviting me Ma. Please where’s the smoky Jollof rice."

@odunomoadekola:

"Congratulations to bobo."

@iamshaffybello:

"Congratulations dear. Wa fi se oun ire IJN."

@sindodotayo:

"Congratulations sweetheart @festo_baba aku orire nu @iyaboojofespris oluwaseun Alihamdulillahi."

@biodunstephen:

"Congratulations IY and Festo baba."

@lalaakindoju:

"Congratulations and well done mummy."

@semilorepweety:

"Festo Baba congratulations am so happy for you Olorunseun 🙏🙏🙏🙏 ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Omomi 💃💃💃💃💃💃 God bless you."

Iyabo Ojo opens luxury clothing store

Iyabo Ojo's lover Paul Okoye aka Paulo, is very proud of her, and how she has managed to build solid businesses with her kids.

In a post on Instagram, the actress showed off the new luxury store she and her kids, Priscy and Festus, just opened.

The store boasts of two outlets, one for her son, who caters to male wear, and the other for her daughter Priscy, who sells luxury female outfits.

Source: Legit.ng