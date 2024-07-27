Lara Olubo, a popular television presenter, actress, fashion designer and musician has been pronounced dead

News about her passing surfaced online on Saturday, July 27th, 2024, however, what led to her untimely demise was not stated

The sad tale generated reactions from her colleagues and fans, who enjoy her show Miliki Express on Orisun TV

The news about her passing was made known by a blogger, Temilola Sobola on Saturday, July 27th, 2024.

Popular presenter Lara Olubo passes on. Photo credit@houseofmo/@temilolasobola

Source: Facebook

Details on what led to her fortunate demise were not stated. However, it was reported on some other platforms that the actress was sick for a couple of days before she breathed her last.

Olubo was known for her impeccable presenting skills in Yoruba language. She was also known for her program, Miliki Express, Eto Baba Eto and Oju Oja on Orisun TV.

She has also featured in a few flicks in the Yoruba Movie genre.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to Olubo's passing

Reactions have trailed the news about Olubo's passing. Here are some of the comments below:

@yemiterry:

"What a life."

@wumitoriola:

"Hmmmm Aunty Lara Olubo. Rest in peace. This is really sad."

@iameyinjueledumare_:

"When I hear this music, I know it’s the end of the road."

@itz_temmykiss:

"Ahhh subhanalla, Lara olubo from orisun Tv days."

@annies_fabrics:

"Aunty Lara miiii. This one hurtssss. May God rest your beautiful soul sis."

@khennycouture:

"So sad Aunty Lara we chatted so many times before my birthday ,never seeing this coming goodnight ma."

@keeyah_thriftcity:

"Haa, I do watch her shows on startimes on orisun channel, godd."

@esther.mike.3785:

"This life he."

@beckybold91:

"Hah may her soul rest in peace."

@airsay0123:

"It is well oooo."

Source: Legit.ng