Some actresses created a scene after their video surfaced online where they were singing and praising God

In the recording, about ten of them were tying black wrappers and red cloth as they praised and worshipped God in witches' shrine

The clip sparked reactions among netizens, who took to the comment section to share their hot takes about it

A scene was created after some actresses were seen praising and worshipping God in a witches' shrine.

In the video, Nollywood actress, Mide Martins, who marked her parent's remembrance months ago, was among the actresses praising God in the witches' coven.

In the clip, they tied black wrappers and Martins used a red cloth to compliment her own dressing. She had a headband on.

Actresses praise God in witches' shrine. Photo credit @yetundebarnabas/@mydemartins

Source: Instagram

Yetunde Barnabas dances inside shrine

The actress, who marked her husband's birthday, a few months ago, was also seen dancing joyfully as the mother of one displayed her skills in the shrine.

Red clothes, skulls and other objects found in a typical Nigerian shrine were all displayed on the table.

Below is the video:

Reactions trail the video of actresses singing in shrine

Netizens reacted to the video of the actresses in the shrine. Here are some of the comments below:

@tkclothing.ng:

"Awon genz eleyebarbie."

@harbeesorlarh:

"En double date olorun."

@kkkhalid36:

"They are praising God before starting wickedness."

@legedmw:

"Una don dey whyn God like that. But God no go panic."

@ajefunkexbeequeen:

"Awon eleye to ni steeze but why una dey double baba God."

@ola_richie432:

"Yoruba actress go whine you sha no panic una Dey sing lord song for inside una custody."

@omoyeni800:

"Awon maami(Aje) dey whyn God but God no pani."

@oloriwendytunes:

"Dem dey dey inside church, no loose guard."

@oba_fit:

"Aje go whine You but don't panic."

Source: Legit.ng