Tonto Dikeh has addressed the people talking about her on social media with a post she directed at them

She gave some conditions before she can pick up her camera and phone to reply anyone talking about her

Netizens took to the comment section to tag the people they think her post was directed at, as some people aired their views about it

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has stirred reactions after she made a cryptic post to her haters and those who have been saying all sort of things about her on social media.

The actress, who got millions of naira on her birthday, said that before she can set a ring light or camera to reply anyone, the person talking about her must be very important.

The mother of one also noted that none of the people speaking about her fell into that category.

Tonto Dikeh addresses hater in post. Photo credit@tontolet/@iyaboojofespris/@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dike speak further

Not done speaking her mind, Dikeh also stated that none of the people talking publicly about her was worthy of her voice and time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Fans were quick to tag two people they felt the actress was referring to. They tagged Iyabo Ojo and Verydarkman.

This came after Iyabo Ojo replied Verydarkman for calling her and Tonto Dikeh failed actresses. Ojo has since been responding to every video made by the social media activist.

Below is the post:

Fans reacts to Tonto Dikeh's post about haters

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans about the post made by Dikeh. Here are some of them below:

@voice.of.anani:

"As it should be! No be every weyreh wey talk you go carry ring-light come dey address! If you stop and bark back at every dog that barks at you, you won’t reach your destination on time."

@faithwhyte7205:

"You guys use ringlight to drag people wawwu."

@mr_nononsense148:

"She's short of words period."

@misss_xclusive:

"A king I stan."

@ifeanyi_chukwu0:

"@Iyabo catch your sub."

@sirdayus:

"Dey fear @vdm."

@staaayceeeh:

"Very mature.'

@teeto__olayeni:

"I love your style. Don’t give relevance to irrelevant things."

@iam_djsunka_:

"Normally @iyaboojofespris no suppose dey reply VDM."

@nene_george:

"Thank God for this maturity, because we ain’t forget how you were dragging kpokpogarri."

Tonto Dikeh stirs debate over post

Legit.ng earlier reported that the politician raised some dust as she boldly celebrated herself on Father's Day 2024.

She recognized and appreciated her tenacity to care for her family all alone.

However, some of her fans and followers deemed it improper as they queried her over the post.

Source: Legit.ng