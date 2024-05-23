A joint candlelight procession has been announced by the AGN for three of its late members at three different locations

The people include, Mr Ibu, Zulu Adigwe and Amaechi Muonagor which would take place in Lagos, Asaba and Abuja

The reason for the joint event is to give all actors at different locations the opportunity to attend one close to them

The Actor Guild of Nigeria, AGN, has planned to stage a joint candlelight from three of its fallen heroes, John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu, Zulu Adigwe and Amaechi Muonagor.

According to the details released by the guild, the event will take place at three locations namely, Lagos, Asaba and Abuja.

The event would take place concurrently at the three locations on June 17th, 2024 at 4pm.

AGN to hold candle light for three departed actors. Photo credit @realmribu/@amaechi.muongor/@zuladigwe

Source: Instagram

AGN gives reason for from event

Giving it reason for the joint program, it was stated that the arrangement will avail all actors at different location the opportunity to attend.

The one taking place in Lagos would hold at the National Stadium, Surulere. The candlelight taking place in Enugu was said to have been organised by Mr Ibu's burial committee.

Recall that Mr Ibu died as a result of cardiac arrest, as confirmed by the guild. Adigwe on his part took his last breath in April 2024 while Amaechi Muonagor, who had suffered kidney failure, died in March 2024.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the AGN. Here are some of the comments below:

@sunshinechiamaka_:

"3 great actors there shall be no more loss."

@stephanie_osaghae:

"Goodnight papas."

@01iyke_man:

"It is well."

@muonagor_claire:

"Daddy m rest well."

@apesimhiangelit:

"May God Almighty Grant The Families The Fortitude To Bear The Irreplaceable Loss Of Their Great Husband's And Fathers Amen."

@kintoresourcesltd:

"Omo chai I really missed them great actors are gone but JP own pain me reach bone."

@missyy.ebube:

"Three great comic actors are gone. So painful. May their souls through the mercies of God continue to rest in perfect peace Amen."

@apesimhiangelit:

"May their Gentle Souls Rest In Perfect Peace Amen.

@ismenesgold:

"It's well.'

@favourdikee:

"This made me teary."

Source: Legit.ng