A brilliant Nollywood screenwriter, Kalu Ndem Peter, who had applied to join the list of Guinness World Record holders just like Hilda Baci, has called off his application after the world listing body approved it.

Kalu was attempting to be a pioneer of the Guinness World Record for the youngest male screenwriter, a feat that no one in the world has ever attained

In an earlier report, Legit.ng reported GWR approved his attempt to break the record for the youngest male screenwriter after meeting his expected requirements. Among the documents he submitted to the record body were his birth certificate, the Screenwriters Guild of Nigeria (SWGN) membership certificate, two official attestations, and others.

Nollywood Screenwriter Kalu Ndem Peter drops attempt to break Guinness World Record. Photo: Kalu Ndem Peter, GWR

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, Kalu shared his initial plans immediately after GWR approved his attempt at creating a world record:

"The first day I got an approval mail from the GWR team, I weighed the criteria and noticed some would be hard to actualize. Still, after I spoke with a few people, I was encouraged not to let my dream die and that anything can be possible only with team work, having a goal and making strategies."

Kalu's preparation to break world record on March 30

The Nollywood screenwriter revealed to Legit.ng, the formidable team he had put in place to make his attempt seamless.

"This led me to form a PR team comprising notable Nollywood writers, social media moderators and influencers, public affairs writers, and publicists. We all teamed up to take up the campaign.We created public awareness, which went viral to some extent. I was encouraged not to give up, especially with the public and supporters who voluntarily used their social media pages to promote the record attempt."

Screenwriter gives reasons for abandoning his long-term dream

The Nollywood screenwriter explains his reason for abandoning his well-planned dream:

"A few months before the event, I realized I couldn't take up the challenge any longer for some technical reasons, which, if I should forge ahead to attempt the event, would not be confirmed by the GWR team, and other reasons which I would not want to make public for some good reasons and for the public interest."

Kalu reaches out to Guinness World Records again

Still focusing on the goal, Kalu writes to the world record body to undertake a new attempt that he claims would be easier to achieve, and his wish was granted.

"However, I later wrote to the GWR team, and they suggested another attempt for me which they even had to approve earlier than 12 weeks. Although the newly approved record and its criteria are easier to achieve than the previous record, for now, I have to keep it pending, and if in future, I wish to take up the newly approved record attempt, I will make it open, but for now, I need to sit, plan and strategize well before taking up any attempt so as not to stop halfway even though, it will cost me a lot of resources."

A disappointed and heartbroken Nollywood screenwriter, despite getting approval for a new attempt, concluded:

"I won't be able to continue with the attempt for now."

Ewaoluwa Olatunji holds GWR for longest marathon singing Christmas songs

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian singer, Ewaoluwa Olatunji, also known as Ewa Cole, sang and made it to the Guinness World Record.

On Tuesday, January 30, Ewa Cole became the official Guinness World Record holder for the longest marathon of singing Christmas songs.

She surpassed the 24-hour minimum requirement by singing for 31 hours in her attempt.

