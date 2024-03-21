A lady on TikTok has shared her observation after running into Regina Daniel at an undisclosed place in Abuja

She shared the video of the actress waving to people who identified her as she was walking on the road

According to the social media user, Regina Daniels is a cute celebrity as she called her Odogwu in the adorable video

A TikToker, known as Ceentiya Blackgurl has shared a sweet video of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels. In the clip, she noted that she ran into the actress in Abuja.

She mentioned that Daniels is a cute woman as she called her Odogwu celebrity. She also said that the mother of two was very friendly to the people who saw her.

Lady praises Regina Daniels after running into her. Photo credit @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels waves at people

In the viral clip, the actress who got a jeep on Valentine's Day was walking with another lady on the street.

She waved at people who could recognize her as she was going. Daniels, who welcomed her second child two years ago, had smiles written all over her face as she was walking.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the video posted by the lady. Here are some of the comments below:

@Zubbyclaire:

"My crush."

@MaryPerry:

"Regina is really humble in person."

@sommylove:

"Love you queen, beauty queen."

@chikky:

"My girl."

@Joseph oma:

"Our own beautiful Nigeria lady."

@Kellybrown:

"So beautiful."

@perkynelly:

"Very humble girl."

@NineCee Bbn:

“I love this, pls use the speedup of this sound that I pinned on my profile as it’s going viral don’t forget to tag me…Thank you.”

@Mamma :

“Where u see her baby.”

Regina Daniel shares night routine

Legit.ng had reported that Daniels had set the internet on fire after she showed off her bedtime routine.

She shared the video where she was getting into her steamy bedwear. She also showed off her skin which was smooth and looked rich.

In the video, she danced to Spyro's hit song, 'Only Fine Girl' as she flaunted her shape and legs.

Source: Legit.ng