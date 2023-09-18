A video of the late Nollywood actress Ada Ameh giving warning to Nigerians has surfaced, causing a buzz online

In the video, she warned that people should be wary of Azeez Fashola, known as Naira Marley

Late Ameh said people following the controversial singer should unfollow him because he was misleading many people

A Video of the stern warning that the late Nollywood actress Ada Ameh issued months before her unfortunate demise has gone viral online, and many are already reacting to it.

Ameh died in July 2022 at a hospital in Warri, Delta State, while she was visiting a family friend.

Old video of Ada Ameh speaking about Naira Marley trends.

Source: Instagram

In the video, the late actress warned people following Naira Marley to unfollow him because he has been misleading the young generation.

Late Ada Ameh warns about the problems in Nigeria

Late Ameh added that Naira Marley needs to be made aware of the many problems people face in Nigeria. She further stated that the singer might be carried away because he has a British accent and is also a citizen abroad, so he needs to be made aware of the problems in Nigeria.

In her words

"IF anybody wey get sense dey follow Naira Marley. Unfollow the idiot that is stupid now. He is misleading our young stars. We have one thousand and one problem in Nigeria. You no know wetin Nigeria dey talk now. Oh! You get britiko citizen; you be britiko."

Watch the video here:

Late Ada Ameh's video sparks reaction

Fans looked back in nostalgia as they remembered the late actress. They praised the late Ameh for seeing into the future.

@theofficial_chika:

"Hmm...some people saw it before now...but we ignored it."

@manlyktrillz:

"Omo people don die well well for this life oo. Na, only one great day."

@gold_cosmeticssss:

"Omo, this woman once said it oooo"

@obasinate:

"Make he no be say dem be follow this woman spiritually oh. Hm"

@bankybeckz1:

"Chai legend"

@anachynwa:

"She saw this coming. Rip mama"

@certified_babajide:

"If I talk that time say nah nonsense he dey sing all my friends go dey reason me like say nah only me no like local tin, nah now people just dey know say nah nonsense he been dey sing well what do I know make I face my Orlando owoh jeje."

@codnameprada:

"Aww, I miss her so much. RIP, mama."

@nessa_glamz:

"I’ve never followed him, Never liked him."

@that_lekki_car_guy:

"RIP to my favorite"

@iam.donrita:

"He is a bad influence."

Ada Ameh opens up on mental health

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Ameh spoke about her mental health and how a company sued her because of her challenge a few months before her death.

She stated that she couldn't afford the amount the company was suing her for, but she trusted God to be able to get over her challenge.

The actress made it known that the court case could take her life, but she wouldn't allow it to.

