Nollywood actress, Joke Jigan is now a married woman. The light-skinned actress got married to her long time lover, Olawale Osato Jegunmah

The couple tied the knot at the marriage registry in Ikoyi to the delight of their family and friends who joined them to witness their joyous day

Netizens have taken to the comment section to send in their greetings to Joke and her husband thanking God for their love story and how it ended in marriage

Nollywood actress, Joke Jigan is now a married woman after getting married to her longtime lover, Olawale Osato Jegunmah. In a video clip shared online, the actress was seen beaming with smiles as she dances with her husband.

The event which took place at a marriage registry in Ikoyi, Lagos was attended by their friends and families.

Nollywood Actress Joke Jigan and Longtime Lover get married. Photo: @emiraltyafrica @theladyjokelet

Source: Instagram

The video shows the actress putting the ring on the finger of Olawale while dancing to the soft background music.

The couple danced together as they make their way out of the marriage registry to the delight of well-wishers and cameramen who had been eagerly waiting for them.

Legit.ng also learnt that the two love birds got engaged in 2017.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians Reacts to the wedding of Joke Jigan and Jegunmah

Many Nigerians have taken to the comment section to celebrate with the actress and her husband as they begin a new life as a married couple.

See some reactions below:

@shugarplenty20 wrote:

"Daddy Max and mummy Max atlast"

@bigoldstore wrote:

"Congratulations joke"

@beemarg1990 wrote:

"congratulations"

@oluwasegunfadayomi wrote:

"congratulations"

@ adunkebamidele wrote:

"Wow my GEE said yes to my GEE,my people: "

@ pklewm wrote:

"Happiest for you dear! Not a husband snatcher bi ti awon iyo ku e.. started from d scratch with this guy.. she put in d work & this is beautiful.. she didn’t reap where she didn’t sow! Love you jokolet! Much respect!"

@princesspetra2022 wrote:

"congratulations"

@ maryseun2 wrote:

"Congratulations sis"

@omodunbiadeola wrote:

"I'm happy for her I swear"

@omotoyosiwrites wrote:

"Delay is not denial"

Source: Legit.ng