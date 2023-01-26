A video clip of a young Nollywood actress, Mercy Kenneth, holding a live snake as part of an act she performed while on the set of a movie has gone viral online

The teenage actress in the viral clip was seen looking terrified as the live serpent was placed around her neck while she walked and delivered her line

Nigerians have reacted to the clip, hailing the young actress, meanwhile, Mercy reacted to the video noting that she doesn't think she would ever play such a role again

A video clip of young, fast-rising Nollywood actress, Mercy Kenneth, has gone viral online. The talented teenage actor in the viral video was seen holding a live serpent as part of an act she was to play in a new film.

The young film star, who looked terrified of the snake at some point in the video, showed uncanny bravery in the face of her fears as the serpent was placed around her neck and had to hold it.

A video clip of young Nollywood actress Mercy Kenneth showing immense courage as she carries a snake around her neck goes viral. Photo credit: @mercykenneth

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Mercy walked with the snake around her neck and delivered a mystical scene.

Watch the viral clip of Mercy Kenneth carrying a snake around her neck in a movie scene:

See how netizens reacted to the trending video of Mercy Kenneth carrying a snake around her neck

@adaeze.onuigbo:

" Actor, please don’t cry."

@ayinke_adelewa:

"You try oooo."

d@ong3l_:

"With all due respect, won't all this having negative impart."

@natriciawhite:

"I don't care how much they are paying me to do a movie scene with a serpent around my neck dat offer will be a no no 4 me.. I hate snakes. Tru money!"

@ivybeautyskincare_:

"Awwnn my baby I feel your hidden fears ❤️❤️❤️ my brave gurl."

@winnielugaliah:

"Acting is not for faint hearted OOO ogini."

@divicree:

"Pls don't hurt the Snake for me biko."

@uchescouc:

"Tufakwa because of money, even if its rubber snake I can't do this rubbish, that's why many of you guys are possessed."

Hotel manager saves Nollywood actor’s life after his girlfriend poisoned his drink, video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that a video of how a hotel manager rescued a Nollywood actor from getting poisoned by his girlfriend, shared by veteran singer Kelly Handsome, has gone viral, sparking reactions online.

The actor, stunned at the lady's malicious intent, almost lost his mind when he was shown on CCTV by the hotel manager how his girlfriend almost sent him to his early grave.

The name of the Nollywood actor couldn't be ascertained at the time of publishing. Still, the viral video has stirred many people's emotions as some have questioned the thespian, asking him what he did to the lady for her to want to harm him.

Source: Legit.ng