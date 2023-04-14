The first wife of actress Mercy Aigbe's husband, Funsho Adeoti, has shared a cute clip containing old and new pictures of her and her kids

The mother of four gushed about her children, who she described as the blessings, who turned her life around

Popular celebrities, fans and followers were spotted in the comment section gushing over the pictures

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe's husband, Kazim Adeoti's first wife, Funsho Adeoti, has left many gushing as she seems to have focused on her kids.

The mother of four (three females and one male) took to her Instagram page to share a clip containing old and new pictures of her and her children.

Funsho Adeoti gushes about her children.

Source: Instagram

In the caption of the video, Funsho gushed about her kids, who she described as her blessings.

In her words:

"When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around."

Watch the clip below:

Fans gush over Funsho Adeoti's clip with her children

See some of their comments below:

barrister_dolapo:

"Awwww so beautiful may you live long to eat the fruits of your labour. May Karma also come quick for the strange woman(Amen)."

correctupdates:

"As God liveth, you won’t have any reason to cry over them aside tears of joy and my you also live long to eat the fruit of your labour in good health ."

rasheedat_oyolola:

"I don’t know you personally but you are indeed a woman of great strength and courage. I celebrate you ma’am❤️."

kemicanny:

"Is the Oko mama e for me. See as your son stand gidigba. You are truly blessed."

twice_nice0:

"Ma you see that last picture please over enlarge it and hang on your wall, so everytime you see it,you will be over joyed with happiness, because your blessings will keep Shinning and supporting you, God bless you and your beautiful Children, Amen."

pdf_hairs:

"You're blessed. May God continue to bless and protect you and your children. They'll give you peace and joy. They'll make you proud."

bjebony:

"@kazimadeoti come n see a beautiful life ,future u left for Mercy....I prayed one day Ur eyes will clear insha'Allah ."

Funsho Adeoti clears the air on celebrating 20th anniversary with hubby

Kazim Adeoti’s first wife, Funsho took to social media with a comment setting the records straight and erasing misconceptions about her celebrating their 20th anniversary if things were fine between her and her husband.

This comes after Funsho’s words were picked up by blogger, Linda Ikeji, who proceeded to report that she (Funsho) celebrated her wedding anniversary with Kazim.

“@lindaikejiblogofficialNOTE I was NOT celebrating my 20th wedding anniversary with kazim, I only reposted a vedio created by @owambe_vibes to emphasize that ironically today would have been our 20th wedding anniversary. Mind you we are still legally married but SEPERATED thanks…” her post read.

Source: Legit.ng