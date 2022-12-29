Popular Nollywood actress, Chizzy Alichi and her husband recently marked their third wedding anniversary to the joy of fans

To mark their marriage milestone, the celebrity couple went on a beach getaway and shared snaps from it online

A number of netizens gushed over videos of the couple having fun on the beach as they prayed for their union to stay strong

Popular Nigerian actress, Chizzy Alichi and her husband have continued to give couple goals on social media.

Recall that the celebrity couple recently marked their third wedding anniversary with beautiful photos on social media.

Not stopping there, they also went on a beach getaway to celebrate their three years of marital bliss.

Fun videos as Chizzy Alichi and hubby mark 3rd wedding anniversary on the beach. Photos: @chizzyalichi

Source: Instagram

Taking to her official Instagram page, Chizzy shared a series of videos of herself with her man on a luxury beach.

In one video, the couple were seen cuddling like young lovers as someone made a video of them together. They both wore flowery outfits to match the beach theme.

See below:

In another clip, the actress was seen enjoying a bowl of palm wine as she danced on the beach. She also shared an additional video showing the mouthwatering meals they were enjoying on their getaway.

See the snaps below:

Netizens react to sweet videos from Chizzy Alichi’s 3rd wedding anniversary celebration

A number of social media users were pleased with the couple’s display of love and they gushed over their videos. Others also prayed for their marriage to remain strong.

Read some comments below:

realanitajoseph:

"Chaiii see love na Jesus when ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♀️if I hear pim eh."

ruby_ojiakor:

"Awwww we go love ohhh "

fertility_matterz:

"❤️❤️❤️ogoo anyi nwoke na eriputa ahu. We the online in-laws are impressed"

eze.rosemary.1:

"Love Nwantiti, easy on us ooooooooo.Forever and Ever your love will continue to win.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

ladyjasminec:

"Love is a beautiful thing when you are with the right person"

ndum820:

"I hope tis honeymoon will come forth with the fruit of the womb, wen u decide to get married be equally ready to bear children not at old age."

Nice one.

