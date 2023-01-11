Popular Nigerian actress and fashion designer Didi Ekanem has taken her time to give women an option she deems more profitable than enlarging their behind

The movie star said it was better to use the money for derriere surgery to invest and improve in culinary services and open a food business

Didi Ekanem further explained the importance of being financially independent as a woman and her desire to see more women win this year in their careers

As the conversation around Brazilian Bum Lift "BBL" surgery continues to find its way into Nigerian pop culture, popular Nollywood actress Didi Ekanem has something different to add.

The fashion designer took her time to give Nigerian women an option, which she feels is better than paying for Brazilian Bum Lift "BBL" surgery.

Nollywood actress Didi Ekanem Credit: @didiekanem

Source: Instagram

The voluptuous-bodied actress revealed that it is preferable to collect money from one's man and use it to learn how to cook in order to start a food business and earn more money to use and do one's body if they desire.

She encouraged women to empower themselves this year as laziness cannot be an option.

See actress Didi Ekanem’s post:

Netizens react to actress Didi Ekanem’s advice:

fertility_matterz:

"Good advice but team “allow people do what they like” are coming. "

avediamond:

"True but let people do what they want to do."

the_lawrenz:

The yansh they are doing is an investment sha."

mimi_ese:

"No lies told. work hard to be a boss lady! So that when you get that bbl with your hard earned money…nobody can tell you nonsense even when you or your doctor chose the “shelf” shape. You will walk around with your full chest, because…my sister…money stops nonsense! "

manlikezillyy:

"After una don do una own una no go allow upcoming ones do their own everybody don start to motivate."

leaddyskincare:

"Valid advice!!! Women should be hardworking and stop begging money from men.✌️ Men respect women more when can stand up for themselves financially."

derbie_______001:

"U no advice them early some of them done do am alreadyand some their money done complete."

