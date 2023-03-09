Nigerian actress-turned-politician Tonto Dikeh recently had an unparalleled proud mummy moment with her son King Andre’s performance at school

The screen beauty took to social media to share King Andre’s school scripts, where he did excellently well in all of them

Expressing how happy she was, Tonto mentioned that it was the best present any mother could have at the moment

One of the unbeatable joys of motherhood is seeing when a child performs well in life.

Nollywood actress-turned-politician Tonto Dikeh had that tingly excitement that came from seeing the brilliant potentials of one's child.

Tonto Dikeh celebrates Son's excellent results from school Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

The screen beauty came online to share her son’s outstanding results in school, with videos of the scores he got in some subjects.

Taking to Instagram, Tonto wrote:

Came home to the best present any mom can have Atm. My head is bigging. Swipe left to share my joy. My Baby so smart. My Baby’s result giving everything Perfection and more. Oooo KINGY you shall be way better than me!"

See her post below

Netizens congratulate Tonto

chumsy296:

"❤️❤️❤️ I was just smiling sheepishly watching the video. E dey totori me for body. Congrats Andre and well done MamaT."

porsh_kelly:

"Why would God not open doors for you?? You are truly an amazing mum. God bless you both."

vickyjames_official1:

"Every parents dream is to see their children becomes genius and greater than them.. I'm happy that Andrey isn't disappointing you his mother. Ma God will see your efforts & struggles into being the best Mum and make him the Best in his linage & Generation. "

keishamarima:

"If all parents can be like this, congratulate your children even if it wasn’t up to what you expected and encourage them to do more... keep it up tonto, am learning from you."

chijoshua87:

"Please keep everything things that concerned this young boy secret , let it be personal to you and him, this world is very badoooooooooooooo.❤️"

mmesoing:

"For the third slide Amen it not easy being a teacher, especially for the early years class. The expectation from parents is high, teachers are not just teacher, we are mothers, care givers, and educators. I wish most parents will appreciate us more. Keep making mommy proud king♥️❤️"

lilian.obetta:

"So sweet, may God continue to increase you king, you shall be a true leader and much more better than your parent.. Amen."

Source: Legit.ng