Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie is the latest prominent figure in the movie industry to throw their weight behind a presidential candidate

The celebrated actor unveiled Peter Obi of the Labour Party as his preferred presidential candidate in the forthcoming poll

Pete Edochie’s endorsement has, however, stirred mixed reactions online, as many wondered why he took time before revealing his candidate

With a few days left to the 2023 presidential candidate, popular Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has endorsed Peter Obi and Ahmed Datti of the Labour Party (LP) as his preferred presidential candidate.

The veteran actor took to his Instagram page in the early hours of Thursday, February 23, to share a picture of Obi and Datti and also tagged the LP presidential candidate in the post.

Pete Edochie endorse Peter Obi. Credit: @peteedochie @peterobigregory

Mixed reactions as Pete Edochie unveils his preferred presidential candidate

The actor’s action has stirred reactions from many, as some netizens queried why he took time before he announced his preferred candidate. Others, however, applauded him.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

fitwithjayworld:

"We don win."

sam_sweetz1:

"EBUBEDIKE thank you Dad."

agunsme1:

"Congratulations in advance."

frankleon482:

"We are solidly behind u Sir, Nigeria will be good again.Vote Peter Obi for you not to suffer this again...#Obedient.."

veeqthoria67:

"God please fulfill our heart desires ."

fertility_matterz:

"Our Daddy is Obidient we love you sir ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

sir_aces:

"A father that never disappoints... Thank you sir for not selling our future out like other veterans."

lynuzuko:

"May God continue to bless you Sir. Daaaalu ."

pappy.chula:

"Can you all see how everybody respected sir Peter’s choice of candidate but if this was Jide Kosoko page posting tinubu it would have being full with insult."

_prince_tj:

"Why now, why are they coming out now."

ohiani_zs:

"U come out late sir. ."

