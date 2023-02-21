Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo’s ex-fiancee Fancy Acholonu has returned to Instagram weeks after their drama

Fancy, who revealed she has been growing, also shared cute pics and a video of her vibing to singer Tems’ Free Mind

Her return has stirred different reactions from netizens, as many took to her comment section to welcome her back

Nigerian movie maker Alexx Ekubo’s ex-fiancee Fancy Acholonu is making headlines over her return to Instagram weeks after their messy social media drama.

Fancy took a break from social media in the early weeks of January amid reactions that trailed her post about Alexx.

Taking to her Instagram, Fancy, shared three different posts as she asked her fans how they were doing while adding that she missed them all.

In another post, Fancy was seen wearing a beautiful smile in a video as she vibes to Tems’ ‘Free Mind’.

A caption of one of her posts reads:

“As for me, I’ve been growing & glowing and staying grateful to God #SimplyFancy ”

Watch the video she shared below:

See a picture she shared below:

Netizens react to Fancy Acholonu’s return

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many cast shades at Alexx, see them below:

arabi____pretty:

"you are welcome back please no drama this time around❤️."

he_lina93:

"Welcome back dearest ❤️don’t leave again."

mimiecadence:

"Grow and stay closer to God through Jesus too❤️."

holuwaseun:

"She’s back."

_black__diamond_queen:

"And someone refuse to eat this food‍♀️‍♀️."

douglaspeace_ra:

"I’m glad you left that gay man again you too fine for nonsense sis."

joshuajubu:

"stay away from undercover gay men don’t waste your beauty a real man deserves you."

joeutuhu_:

"That your Gabriel ex blocked me cus j called him a narsssist mad fool tried shine sis forgets that funny."

Alexx Ekubo says he has log out of anything that has to do with marriage

In another report via Legit.ng, Alexx Ekubo seemingly suggested that he wan’t ready to commit to a relationship that will end up in marriage any time soon.

This was after a female friend of the actor posted his picture on Instagram and teasingly mentioned how she’s planning to get married to him.

Even though the friend was clearly teasing Ekubo, he used the opportunity to mention that he has logged out of anything that will lead him to the path of marriage.

Source: Legit.ng