Nollywood actor Abiodun Thomas is celebrating his 10th wedding anniversary with his estranged wife, Yetunde Adekoya, Today, February 14

Thomas shared throwback pictures from their wedding as he rededicated himself and renewed his vows to his wife

Popular celebrities, as well as fans and followers of the couple, joined them to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary

Actor Abiodun Thomas has taken to his social media timeline to gush about his wife and actress Yewande Adekoya as they marked their 10th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, February 14.

The excited husband shared photos from their wedding day as he renewed his marital vows to his wife.

Yewande Adekoya's hubby marks 10th wedding anniversary. Credit: @iamabiodunthomas @yewandeadekoyaabiodun

In a lengthy post, Abiodun Thomas wrote:

“Exactly Ten years ago Today, On our wedding day, I pledged to love you in sickness and in health, and for better or worse. Yewande, the past year has tested those vows, but our enduring love for one another has prevailed. Today I recommit myself to you and our marriage. I promise to always honour our vows of love, honor, and fidelity. I promise to encourage and inspire you, to laugh with you, and to comfort you in times of sorrow and struggle. So help me GodAmen. I love you with all of my heart Yewande. Happy 10th year wedding anniversary to us my love. Cheers to forever ❤️ .”

motiirayo:

"Happy Anniversary Beautiful People❤️❤️."

officialomoborty:

"Congratulations my darlings."

bigvaijokotoye:

"Congratulations my people."

hormorwunmee18:

"Na man you be, it takes a real man to appreciate and recognize and value ❤️GOD bless ur home ."

omotunde_apinke_ogundimu:

"Happy wedding anniversary to you both , forever in love I pray for you."

Actress Yetunde Yewande begs for her forgiveness

Legit.ng reported that the actor/producer took to his Instagram page to celebrate his estranged wife, Yewande Adekoya Abiodun, on her birthday.

He shared photos of the actress and mother of kids and accompanied them with a caption in which he celebrated her birthday and asked for forgiveness.

In his words:

"Darling in the spirit of your birthday I want to use this time to say I'm sorry once more for the things I have done wrongly and also to tell you that I love you and I will continue to love you even more."

Source: Legit.ng