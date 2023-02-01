Nollywood actress Mary Uche is starting February on a good note as she becomes an owner of a Lexus SUV

The excited actress took to her social media timeline to share the good news as she hinted that the new ride had just arrived

Many of Mary Uche’s colleagues as well as fans have taken to her comment section to pen congratulatory messages to her

It is a mood of celebration for Nollywood actress Mary Uche as she took the acquisition of a new Lexus SUV on the first day of February 2023.

Mary who couldn’t keep the good news to herself took to her Instagram page to share a picture of her new car.

Mary Uche flaunts new car online. Credit: @mary_uche

Source: Instagram

She wrote in her caption:

“Congratulutions to me new baby just arrived what a way to start the month and a way to start the year .”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See her post below:

Celebrities, fans congratulate Mary Uche

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

destinyetikoofficial:

"Congratulations darl ❤️."

ebelleokaro:

"Congratulations dear Mary up Up is the game."

anthonymonjaro:

"Yes you go girl !!! CONGRATULATIONS. And many more blessing to come ."

eveesin:

"Yaaaayyyymy baby has a ride this is the beginning of many more good things to come. This car ll only bring good to you. Nothing broken, nothing missing. Amen."

stannze:

"Congratulations Nne nne ."

ebere__okeke:

"My girl…………..congrats darling!wow oo."

ezinnebethrand:

"This is solidI tap from this one abeg❤️❤️❤️congratulations love."

pefrankie:

"Congratulations, my daughter dearest ❤️ . More blessings this year and beyond. Happy New Month to you, my princess ❤️."

dontortyy:

"Congratulations BEKEE…Expect more. Keep Shining ❤️."

ossykingmovies:

"A very big congratulations to you . More blessings."

happiokos_comedy

"Congrats to her, na only me never buy car for dis Naija."

Small Doctor splashes millions on new Range Rover

Legit.ng reported that singer Small Doctor joined the list of celebrities who are Range Rover.

The Penalty crooner reportedly splashed millions on the fancy new ride and photos of it as well as videos of him checking it out went viral.

According to reports, Small Doctor’s new ride is a 2018 Range Rover Vogue and the sleek vehicle got netizens gushing.

Source: Legit.ng