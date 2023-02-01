Popular Nigerian relationship expert, Solomon Buchi, has now tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Arike Adeola

Taking to social media, the writer shared the great news of his marriage with his numerous fans

Solomon shared a series of lovely photos from the wedding ceremony as fans gushed over them

Popular Nigerian writer and relationship expert, Solomon Buchi, has now gotten married to his girlfriend, Arike Adeola.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Solomon Buchi revealed he and Arike had finally made things official by tying the knot.

The relationship writer posted a series of lovely photos from his wedding to Arike and he described it as the most beautiful moment in their lives.

Lovely photos from Solomon Buchi's wedding to Arike. Photos: @solomonbbuchi

He wrote:

“The most beautiful moment in our lives yet. I got to be joined as one with Àríké Adeola, now Adeola Solomon-Buchi.

"Marriage, an institution so sacred, and in the presence of family and a few friends, we tied our nuptial vows and committed to forever.

"On this note, on behalf of my wife and I, we’d like to wish you a happy Wednesday.”

See the lovely wedding photos below:

Recall that Solomon and Arike took social media by storm when they got engaged in September 2022, and the news was also well-celebrated by fans.

See their engagement photos below:

Nigerians celebrate Solomon Buchi and Arike

Shortly after news of the relationship writer and his partner’s marriage was posted online, a number of netizens stormed Solomon Buchi’s page to celebrate with them. Read some of their heartwarming comments below:

ecclesiafoods:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations...Too beautiful."

oliveemodi:

"This is sooooo beautiful. Congratulations to you and your love. May God continually shower you both with his love❤️"

oven_secret:

"I’m so happy for you.. Congratulations on this huge milestone.. You did it and I’m super proud of you.. May God bless your union."

eniolatito:

"This one wey Solomon don marry now we go hear am on social media. Because now he’ll be speaking with the conviction & authority of a married man."

ogunsjummy0116:

"Love is a beautiful thing Super happy for them."

toromade_t:

“He doesn’t respect her”, “He talks too much”, “how can he say that about who he claims to love” yen yen yen!!! He sha don marry am now. Awon onisokuso. God bless your home."

just_ivy14:

"Beautiful ❤️. Happy married life. Please wait 5 years in the marriage before u advise us o. I'm tired of 2 days married people giving advice."

ifyanavhe:

"Oh he cried God when."

abis_dee:

"The babe is so pretty Congrats to them. Esu oni ya won."

