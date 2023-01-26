South African hip-hop artists and fans sang Nasty C's praises after Chris Brown showed love to his fire freestyle

The RnB superstar reposted the clip of the Mzansi rapper's freestyle on his Instagram timeline and fans are here for it

The There They Go hitmaker applauded him and continued saying that Nasty C is the best rapper in Africa at the moment

Hip-hop heads are going cray-cray after Chris Brown co-signed Nasty C on his timeline. The US superstar posted a freestyle the young South African rapper did two months ago.

Nasty C was over the moon after Chris Brown showed him love. Image: @nasty_csa, @chrisbrownofficial

In the clip, Nasty C proved why his supporters believe he's the best rapper in Africa with his lit bars and flow and Chris was definitely impressed. He did the freestyle on an international show titled On the Radar, reports ZAlebs.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the RnB superstar showed the SMA rapper major love. He reshared the clip of the freestyle on his Insta stories. Nasty C also took to his verified Instagram account and wrote:

Fans reacts to Chris Brown co-signing Nasty C

The South African hip-hop community, including artists and producers, took to Nasty's timeline and sang his praises.

dloadin_jr commented:

"Best Rapper in Africa!"

_wavy_papi wrote:

"He understood the assignment."

halcyon_thandeka said:

"Bro, keep on showing 'em flames. Next they will be knocking on your doors."

auxgawd commented:

"You’re a gone boy."

ujjustkidding wrote:

"I've watched this freestyle a million times and watched almost every reaction of it. It's gold."

given.reallyb said:

"The boy is getting recognized."

jstar_za added:

"Well deserved. Real recognises real, King."

