A Nigerian woman has taken to social media to inspire and advise her fellow married Nigerian women, using actresses Mercy Aigbe and Iyabo Ojo

The online user created a video to educate married Nigerian women on the disadvantages of leaving their marriages because she believes there is nothing outside their marriages.

The woman went on to use the two Nollywood actresses to bolster her point and to inform married Nigerian women that nothing dey street, to which netizens agreed

An unidentified social media user has come online to advise her fellow married Nigerian women about marriages.

The video of the user addressing the issue of marriages while she compared it to being alone or leaving one’s marriage has gotten the attention of Nigerian women online.

Nollywood actresses Mercy Aigbe and Iyabo Ojo Credit: @iyaboojofepris @mercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

The user made a video of herself talking about marriage while using two Nollywood celebrities, Mercy Aigbe and Iyabo Ojo, to buttress her point.

The woman advised married Nigerian women to endure and remain in their marriages no matter what, claiming that if the outside was better, actresses Mercy Aigbe and Iyabo Ojo would not marry again after previous failed marriages.

Netizens react to the video about marriage using Mercy Aigbe and Iyabo Ojo

ollybabymo22:

" I swear nothing dey outside. If you’re lucky to be with the right one abeg stay faithful to each other."

theolivias_soldiers:

"Nothing dey street, even ble ble , Rita Dominic everyone don marry. Let's be wise and build ur home."

smartmoj:

"Marriage is the ultimate goal when you have your best friend as your partner, but if it’s the opposite then don’t force yourself to be in. Do not follow what others do, follow what gives you happiness."

iam_harwele:

Hmmm true talk but make God sha Dey help us from all dis marriage palava cos I marry my best frnd don don divorce within 6months of marriage

queenololade:

"You are right, nothing is on the street but the two of them are in their second marriages. Women, instead of dying of depression and related sickness inside marriage please move on ooo...Depression is real ooo."

