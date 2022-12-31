Nollywood actors Odunlade Adekola and Femi Adebayo are marking their birthdays today, December 31

The two actors who have made name for themselves in the movie industry have since taken to their social media timelines to share cute pics

Many of their colleagues as well as fans and followers have since stormed their individual pages to celebrate them

It is a big celebration in the Nigerian movie industry as two talented actors, Femi Adebayo and Odunlade Adekola, who are also close pals marked their birthdays today, December 31.

In an appreciation to God, Odunlade took to his Instagram page to share lovely birthday shoots and added a caption that read:

Femi Adebayo shares cute video on his birthday. Credit: @femiadebayo @odunladeadekola

Source: Instagram

“It has been Hod from Day one Thank you God. Your boy is +1.”

See Odunlade’s post below:

See more of Odunlade's posts below:

Femi Adebayo on his part shared a video collage of himself as he expressed gratitude to his creator.

He simply wrote:

“Alhamdulilah!!! +1 today.”

See Femi Adebayo’s post below:

Celebrities, fans pen birthday messages to actors

Legit.ng captured some of the birthday messages, see them below:

Femi Adebayo makes money rain at Odunlade's dad's retirement service

Legit.ng reported that Odunlade Adekola's dad's pastoral retirement service took place on Saturday, August 6 at Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Abeokuta Ogun state.

The event was stormed by popular movie stars like Femi Adebayo, Peju Ogunmola, Akin Olaiya, Fathia Balogun, among others as Odunlade shared videos and photos from the event via his social media timeline.

A video showed the moment Femi made money rain on Odunlade's dad.

Source: Legit.ng