Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, was recently vulnerable during an interview where she revealed her greatest fear

The movie star made it known that she is very scared of losing her home and cannot imagine herself not living with her husband

Toyin’s statement soon went viral on social media and it got a lot of netizens sharing their interesting reactions

Much loved Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham, is in the news after she opened up on her greatest fear.

In a recent interview with Media Room Hub, the mother of one revealed that she is very scared of losing her home.

In a video making the rounds, the Ijakumo star emphatically noted that she does not want to have a broken home and she can not even imagine herself not living with her husband.

Not stopping there, the film star explained that it is the only fear she has and it is why she prays against any strange man or woman who would make her marriage go sour.

She said:

“I don’t want to ever lose my home, I don’t want to have a broken home, I do not want to, I don’t want to, ever. I can’t imagine myself and my husband not living together, I cannot even imagine, I can’t. That’s the only fear I have. I know I can't leave my husband, I know my husband can’t leave me, but you know nau, that’s why we pray…”

Toyin, however, noted that she is sure her marriage is God’s doing and there is nothing for her to be scared of.

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Toyin Abraham says her greatest fear is losing her marriage

The movie star’s interview where she spoke on being fearful of losing her home soon caused a big buzz online after the video trended.

A number of fans prayed for her union while others noted that her husband has to also feel the same way. Read some comments below:

toiyoabasi1:

"My biggest fear that year was losing my father. I lost him shortly after I shared my biggest fear aloud. Since then I no dey share my biggest fear o. Let me just be praying against it in my heart. Mrs. Toyin I pray your biggest fear does not come to pass. Amen"

weightloss_abuja."

"May your fear never happen to you. Amen!"

slayteacher1:

"May someone like Judy Austin and Mercy eyeBae never enter your home o."

omalichachiz:

"From your mouth to God's ears."

violaaustine:

".. .But...That's if the man is on the same page with you."

bitter_stiltskin:

"Hmm God abeg. I'd be praying for you."

I and my husband don’t do business together - Toyin Abraham

Toyin Abraham got netizens talking after she revealed in her interview that she and her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, do not do business together.

While speaking with Ebuka Obi Uchendu on Rubbin Minds, the movie star explained that while her husband is the best thing that has happened to her they don’t work together.

According to Toyin, Kolawole Ajeyemi is a very mature man and they have made sure to separate their family life from their work life. She noted that she has accepted that in their house, she is the wife but when it comes to jobs, she is an actress.

