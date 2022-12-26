Celebrity family Christmas photos usually make one of the highlights that netizens look forward to during the holiday season

While a number of superstars came prepared this year, it wasn’t without drama as some family members were left out

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some family Christmas portraits that got tongues rolling in the online community

The Christmas season is a beautiful time for many all over the world and it is particularly one of those moments when you don’t want to be found missing on the internet.

Celebrity figures usually get their fans excited with pictures in which they show off their entire family members.

Celebrity photos that stirred reactions online. Photo: @elsieokpocha/@anitaokoye/@officialsarahmartins

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, the case wasn’t any different this year but some pictures sparked controversies online, especially because some of the entertainers are facing challenges in their families at the moment.

Check out some of these pictures below:

1. Paulo and Iyabo Ojo

The family Christmas photos shared by the actress were indeed one in town and an eyecandy for many on social media.

Ojo who recently unveiled her lover, Paulo, came together with her children and his kids for the adorable photos.

2. Basketmouth’s wife

The comedian’s wife seemingly confirmed what many had feared after he announced their divorce on his official Instagram page.

Elsie was captured rocking matching PJs with her children with no sign of Basketmouth in the photo.

3. May Yul Edochie

The businesswoman who is facing marital struggles with her husband, Yul Edochie, made a statement with the family Christmas photo shared on her page in celebration of the season.

May was pictured alongside her children with their father noticeably missing in the cut.

5. Edited Edochie family portrait

An overzealous fan of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, put a smile on his face by reworking a family photo earlier shared by his wife, May.

The photoshopped version of the photo included Yul his second wife Judy Austin and their son.

6. The Okoyes

Divorce wasn't enough reason for Paul Okoye’s ex-wife, Anita, to stop her children from mingling with their cousins.

An adorable photo shared in celebration of Christmas captured Paul and Peter’s children rocking matching PJs as they posed for the camera.

7. Judy Austin

Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, also shared family Christmas photos and the actor was missing in the cut.

Netizens also trolled Judy for not posting pictures with her other children.

Wizkid performs at Tony Elumelu's Christmas party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Wizkid got fans excited after showing up on stage at billionaire Tony Elumelu's Christmas party.

A video of the music star performing Bad To Me, Soco among other tracks surfaced online to the delight of netizens.

A portion of the video also captured the moment some female fans tried to grab Wizkid on stage.

