Top Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham and BBNaija star, Phyna, recently gave fans woman supporting woman goals on social media

Toyin Abraham had reacted to Phyna’s post where she attended her movie premiere and showed love to her

The actress told Phyna she was coming for her and assured her to pen it down in gold because he loves her so much

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham and BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna, recently gave fans something to talk about with their recent display of love on social media.

Just recently, the film star held the premiere of her new movie, Ijakumo, and Phyna was one of the celebrity guests in attendance.

Fans react as Toyin Abraham and BBNaija's Phyna show each other love on social media. Photos: @toyin_abraham, @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

The BBNaija star later took to her page to share snaps of her outfit at the event.

In Phyna’s caption, she gushed over Toyin’s movie and noted that it was one for the books. The reality show star wrote:

“What else best defines a Gold Star

#ijakumo the movie by @toyin_abraham was a movie for the books”

See her post below:

Toyin Abraham assures Phyna she is coming for her

The Nollywood actress seemed very moved by Phyna’s gesture and she reacted in her comment section.

Toyin Abraham professed her love for the BBNaija star and added that she was coming for her soon.

In her words:

“My love❤️❤️❤️I’m coming for u soonpen this down on gold cos I love u already❤️❤️”

See screenshot of their exchange below:

Fans react to Toyin Abraham and Phyna’s exchange

A number of netizens were pleased to see their faves get along well with each other and they reacted. Read some of their comments below:

ladywunmy:

"Wow I love this ❤️❤️❤️"

queen_sasa_modey:

"Exactly how I imagine it Na the likes of toyin, funke, mercy j, chioma and co Cos na them fit handle phyna ."

Nice one.

Toyin Abraham talks about the turning point in her career

Veteran Nollywood actor and movie producer Toyin Abraham took her fans on a trip with a deep insight into her remarkable career as an entertainer.

Toyin Abraham also talked about going through a significant transformation in her career from being just a Yoruba actress to a cross-dimensional Nollywood star and her last marriage's role in it.

She also shared that she has a unique working relationship with Kunle Remi. The producer revealed that when she worked with the Anikulapo star on the set of 'The Prophetess', she discovered that the Saro actor is a fantastic script interpreter.

