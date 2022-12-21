During a video chat with Iyabo Ojo and Paulo on Daddy Freeze's live music executive Soso Soberekon revealed how important the actress is to him

The actress who has her fans and colleagues rooting for her confirmed during the live that her man is truly off market

During the funny banter, Soso and Freeze pledged their loyalty to Iyabo even though Paulo playfully protested

Iyabo Ojo is loved by many and from the minute she announced her relationship with music businessman Paul Okoye, Nigerians are rooting for her with joy.

The actress confirmed that she took her man off the market during an Instagram live session with media personality Daddy Freeze.

Iyabo Ojo tells her man he is off the market Photo credit: @sososoberekon/@iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Music executive Soso Soberekon joined the live as well and he made it clear that even though he and Paulo have done huge business deals together, he won't find it easy if he 'plays' with the actress.

Paulo laughed while protesting and immediately Iyabo asked who the other two men were supporting, they pledged loyalty to her.

Soso again warned his friend not to break the actress' heart.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

bitcoin_chief:

"God bless them."

uto_nwaa:

"She’s even wearing his polo. God abeg "

bukhorla_:

"See me smiling sheepishly…..I’m happy for her sha "

lala2lit:

"She’s so happy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ love to see."

iampeppi_:

"If he plays with her na online in laws go finish an "

blessingokeke_lovedoctor

"So happy for her, They fit themselves ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

nicelymoe:

"May her happiness be forever."

jinna_27_grace:

"Daddy freeze and camera "

