Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George, has taken to social media to address her frenemies in a viral video

In the clip, the movie star spoke about the hate flying around in recent times and how these same people will start to show love after she dies

Shan warned people who are not showing her love now not to post her photos after her death because she will wake up and pursue them

Popular Nigerian actress, Shan George, caused an online buzz after she shared a video to address her frenemies.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the movie star noted that there has been hate flying around with people trying to bring other people down.

Not stopping there, she went ahead to address people who have never helped her or posted her photos of her work on their page. She warned them not to dare post her photos after her death.

Video as actress Shan George warns frenemies not to post her photos after her death. Photos: @shangeorgefilms

Source: Instagram

According to her, she will make sure to wake up and pursue them if they dare post her photos after her death even when they showed her hate when she was alive.

She said:

“If u no dey post my picture now wey I dey alive, wey I dey hustle, wey I dey struggle, wey I dey pray everyday make God bless my work, you dey see me pass you dey show me hate, but I die, you post my picture, I go wake up pursue you. No post my picture. If u dey show me hate now, you no dey help me in any way, you no dey post my work, anything, no post my picture when I die.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Shan George addresses haters

The actress’ video to haters who want to show her love after her demise raised a series of mixed reactions on social media. Read some of them below:

queenofdsun:

"Everybody get him own for body. If them no post you, you sef post yourself."

daniel.regha.__:

"Why not tag the frenemies?"

folu._:

"She has a point. "

annastacia_mz_:

"Nice one.. but you know people can’t just wake up and post you for no reason…"

princess_nikel_4real:

"Mamah don vex "

nkem.frances:

"Something she is also guilty of. Let's learn to ignore some things in this life cos it actually adds to our already existing burdens and struggles "

angelfiona23:

"Buh people must post you for a reason na. And again how many people do you post Aunty? Dhuuuuurrrrrrrr you just wanna shine more abegiiiiiiii. We get plenty things wey dey worry is wanne."

official_goldbankz1:

"Do sumthing loud we will post ur picture. U go just Dey ur room Dey fight for ig we will be posting ur pictures why …"

budgetfriendly_store:

"Her point is valid though,hypocrites everywhere! Why mourn someone you never cared about when they were very much alive‍♀️"

