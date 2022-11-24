Actor Yul Edochie's first wife, May, has shared some lovely moments as she travelled out of Nigeria

May, who arrived safely in London, is all excited about her trip as she described herself as the Queen

Celebrities, as well as fans and followers, took to her comment section to gush about her, as some still cast shades at her husband

May Edochie, the first wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is currently in London, the United Kingdom.

The mother of four had first shared some pictures of her at the airport as she asked her fans to guess where she travelled to.

May Edochie arrives in London. Credit: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

May, in another video she shared later revealed she had landed safely in London as she also documented her time on the plane, among other activities.

In the caption she shared, May seems to be in London for Comedian AY's show.

She wrote in one of her posts:

“The queen is in London, A sneak peek into my trip.”

See the picture she shared:

See the video she shared below:

Fans gush as May Edochie flies to London

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

oluwafunmiajayi:

"In this life, anything or anyone that will hinder your enjoyment.Rebuke it."

changedtojessy:

"He lost a Gem I swear..."

rynak_sweet:

"Osheyyyyywho is your Queen again show me your Queen ooMy Queen dey carry Grace❤️You are the real movement."

joybeauty_luxury_hairs:

"You are an inspiration to many women keep soaring higher Queen with class ."

multi_dandii:

"Ommmoooo! Yul kept this woman in the dark sinceeee! See beauty!!!! His lose menh"

am.aka1968:

"We’re her so called husband could not take her ,what her so called husband could not do for her ,grace is doing it last last queen may you are exceptionally outstanding."

May Edochie shares video of her and a friend by a pool side

May Edochie stunned many of her fans and followers with a video of her by a swimming poolside.

In the video she shared on her Instagram page, May was seen with a friend as they flaunted their flawless skins.

Sharing the video, May wrote:

"Good morning fam, See skin like cheese."

Source: Legit.ng