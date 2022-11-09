Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s wife, May Edochie, has shared a video showing her having some fun moments at the poolside

May, in the video which has gone viral, was seen alongside a friend flaunting their flawless skin

While some of her fans gushed about the video, others dragged her husband Yul into it, as they claimed he’s missing a lot

May Edochie, the first wife of actor Yul Edochie has stunned many of her fans and followers with a video of her by a swimming poolside.

In the video she shared on her Instagram page, May was seen with a friend as they flaunted their flawless skins.

May Edochie hangs out with a friend. Credit: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video, May wrote:

"Good morning fam, See skin like cheese."

See the video below:

Mixed reactions as May Edochie flaunts her flawless skin

The video has, however, sparked mixed reactions from netizens. While some gushed over her beauty, others went on to drag Yul as they claimed he is to be blamed for her putting up such content.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

mg.benz.10:

"Like this now Yul don loose everything in here."

nibanakana:

"Wowow, this queen is entering our eye... Enjoy life for us."

dubemjennifer:

"Pepper them,scatter everywhere ."

chikansoloveth:

"Yul punching the air right now."

esheris:

"May yul enjoying total freedom I love the way you move on.you really know ur worth."

chy.chapter:

"Ahhh May queening since 1900."

hopeakubo:

"Waka wey suppose me for husband na frd take over, men shall na only God go help them."

ohanyiriichofu:

"Me I go chose happiness and peace of mind over any any yeye husband.our only queen mama four, but looks like under 16, enjoy oooooooooooo."

