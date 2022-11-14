Veteran Nollywood actresses, Uche Jombo and Ufuoma McDermott, recently showed they are not ones to take nonsense

A video made the rounds showing the movie stars scolding a young lady who happened to be IK Ogbonna’s guest

The lady had walked into the gathering and sat down without greeting anyone and the actresses did not take it lightly

Nollywood veteran actresses, Uche Jombo and Ufuoma McDermott, recently caused an online buzz after a video of them scolding a young lady went viral.

The movie stars alongside Chioma Akpotha, IK Ogbona, Yomi Casual and Alexx Ekubo, had gathered together for a house party.

However, a young lady walked into their small gathering and just sat down without acknowledging the presence of the others. The lady was said to be IK Ogbonna’s guest.

Uche Jombo, Ufuoma McDermott, scold IK Ogbonna's guest over failure to greet at gathering.

Source: Instagram

After a while, Uche Jombo caught the attention of the lady by proceeding to greet her first and then Ufuoma McDermott also joined in as they both knelt down and prostrated to her.

They went ahead to even apologise to her as they continued their exaggerated greeting. Alexx Ekubo was heard laughing in the background as he noted that he expected that to happen.

They said:

“Ah aunty, good evening ma, I’m sorry no vex, good evening, how are you ma, we apologise we didn’t see you on time, I hope your children are doing okay, how’s the family ma?”

Not stopping there, Uche Jombo then expressed how offended she was by the lady who entered their gathering and did not greet.

She said:

“As a young girl, you walked into where grown women, elders are. Say hello, she didn’t greet”.

See the viral video below:

Reactions as Uche Jombo, Ufuoma McDermott scold IK Ogbonna’s guest for not greeting

The video of their exchange soon made the rounds on social media and it stirred a debate. While many people agreed that the lady was wrong for not greeting, others said the actresses should not have embarrassed her.

Read some of their comments below:

only1_ednariches:

"That’s not nice na, she was suppose to greet na even if she’s their senior. U can’t just walk in and sit without greeting na. Abi dem no reach for her eye?"

ace_tlg:

"Typical African Aunties fr, they right tho, courtesy demands you greet the people you walk into, regardless of their age "

justmimi_xox:

"She don dey sit with actors so she don belong..... And before you come for me celebrity or not, these ladies are her elders by age."

daughter_of_maria:

"So you don’t want her to go home and brag to her friends like “I saw Uche Jumbo and her other colleagues. Omoh I just did as if I did not see them, I was just pressing my phone. Who celebrities help”"

officialbobbyfredrick__:

" those ones will be future patience ozokwor to their sons girlfriends "

evessalon:

"this is embarrassing.is it by force?"

ezehval22:

"Sometimes is really scary to greet celebrities cuz you don’t know how they gonna react. Most of them are nice though but some get shiko-shiko."

