Popular actress Lizzy Gold appears to be a no-nonsense mother as she punished her son over multiple destructions in her house

Lizzy Gold revealed her son broke two of her security lights and used a knife to tear her chair upstairs

A video of Lizzy’s son serving punishment as he carried a pillow with his hands raised up has stirred emotions, with some Nollywood stars begging on his behalf

Nollywood actress Lizzy Gold is making headlines after she shared a video of her punishing son over some multiple destructions he caused at home.

In a post via her Instagram page, Lizzy revealed that her son broke two of her security lights and went on to use a knife to tear a chair upstairs.

Lizzy Gold shares a video of her son serving punishment. Credit: @lizzygoldofficial

She added a vow to deal with him without mercy in the caption of the video she shared as he was seen kneeling down while carrying a pillow with his hands raised up.

The boy was also seen shedding while serving the punishment, which saw many begging on his behalf.

Sharing the video, Lizzy Gold wrote:

“This boy broke two of my security lights… used knife and tore the chair upstairs.. … this boy… I will deal with you today .. @rexandreall”

See the video below

Celebrities, fans beg as Lizzy Gold punish son

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

regina.daniels:

"Pls forgive him ."

chachaekefaani:

"Boys are generally fiesty Handle with caution mama ❤️."

mercymacjoe:

"He’s sorry please ."

stannze:

"Train a child in the way he should go and when he grows he would not depart from it ."

adaezeeluke:

"I still want boysthey should destroy and collect wotowoto."

emeraldsomie:

"This is torture oo, did he purposely destroy stuff? I don’t like this at all. These d kinda punishment my dad those days will give us I will tell him that I will go look for my real father I don’t think he’s my father! Lol ."

Lizzy Gold gives reason why celebrities are being kidnapped

Foremost actress, Lizzy Gold, called out publications and people who share false information about her and her colleagues.

The actress shared a screenshot of a publication that published her networth to be $400,000, and she denied having such a huge amount of money.

She threatened to arrest the people behind such lies as she declared that they are not so rich.

