The AMAA award organisers have released the official nomination list for the movie festival set to hold in October 2022

Top Nollywood stars like Akah Nnani, Osas Ighodaro, Nse Ikpe-Etim, and Deyemi Okanlawon, among others, bagged massive nominations for different categories

Legit.ng has compiled a complete list of the nominees, with Man Of God snagging four big categories

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The much-anticipated nomination list of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) has been released to the delight of many lovers of the movie industry and its stakeholders.

During its public announcement of the nominees' list for its 18th edition, the award organisers shared that 362 films were submitted, but the list was screened down to 100.

Nigerian actors bag massive nominations for the AMAA 2022 award. Photo credit: @josh2funny,@osasighodaro,@akahnnani/@nseikpeetim

Source: Instagram

The award event, which will be held in Lagos on October 30, 2022, celebrates and recognises the African visual and storytelling creative industry.

Some top Nigerian thespians among their African peers made the list; Nse Ikpe-Etim, Daniel Etim, Deyemi Okanlawon, Osas Ighodaro, Akah Nnani, and Dorcas Shola-Fapson, among others, got nominations in several categories.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The nomination list equally recognised the crafts of other African countries, with Tanzania, Ghana, Senegal, Uganda, and South Africa dominating the list snagging nominations in important categories

See the list of nominees below:

1. Efere Ozako award for the best short film

2. Best Animation:

3. Best Documentary:

4. Best film in an African language:

5. Best film by an African-born director living abroad:

6. Best diaspora short film:

7. Best Diaspora documentary:

8. Best diaspora narrative feature:

9. Best achievement in production design:

10. Best achievement in costume design:

11. Best achievement in make-up:

12. Best achievement in soundtrack:

13. Best achievement in visual effect:

14. Best achievement in sound:

15. Best achievement in cinematography:

16. Award for achievement in editing:

17. Award for achievement in screenplay:

18. Award for best young/promising actor:

19. Best actor in a supporting role:

20. Best actress in a supporting role:

21. Best actor in a leading role:

22. Best actress in a leading role:

23. Award for best director:

24. Award for best film:

25. National film and video censors board (NFVB) award for best Nigerian film:

26. Best first feature film by a director:

Headies award: Buju smiles home with 2022 Bentley as Wizkid, Davido, and others win big

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls recently reporting, after months of anticipation, the 15th Headies Award ceremony that finally went down in Atlanta at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, September 4.

The award ceremony saw some of the top creatives and stakeholders in the Nigerian music industry gather to celebrate while getting recognised for their hard work, talent and creativity for the year under review.

Hollywood Emmy award-winning actor Anthony Anderson and Nollywood's Osas Ighodaro were the event's hosts. Nigerian music stars like Davido, Wizkid and Burna were among the top stars that won big on the night in different categories.

Source: Legit.ng