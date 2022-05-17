Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo recently shared a photo of himself alongside veterans D’banj and Ramsey Nouah

The photo showed the three celebrities rock an all-white outfit as they put on a lovely smile that has left many gushing

However, some fans pointed out the fact that veteran actor Ramsey Nouah was ageing backwards as some asked him to drop some health tips for men

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has left many Nigerians gushing over a recent photo he shared via his social media timeline.

The photo showed Alexx alongside Nigerian music star D’banj and veteran actor and producer Ramsey Nouah rocking all-white outfits as they put on a cute smile.

Alexx Ekubo shares lovely photo of him with D'ban & Ramsey Nouah. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Alexx sharing the photo, described Ramsey and D’banj as two legends.

He wrote:

“2 & a Half Legends. So help me God.”

See the post below:

Fans gush over cute photo of Ramsey Nouah, D’banj and Alexx Ekubo

Many fans of the three celebrity stars have since taken to social media to gush over the photos as they complimented the three celebrities.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ogbolor:

"One-half legend, One Legend and one Vampire cus Ramsey eh....."

rightnutrifoods:

"Ramsey aging backwards with high speed. Chai."

voxybrown29:

"This Ramsey Nouah is still a spec sha. Zaddy material 100000yards ."

real_exousia:

"My brother this shot is everything❤️."

rakaelekanem:

"Who born this Ramsey ❤️"

emeldaambe:

"Chilling with the big boys puts you on track to become a legend too."

dattahiwowari:

"this Ramsey no dey old true true."

lily_s_perfumery:

"It's Ramsey for me He has refused to get old he keeps aging backwards you all look good."

highy_and_classy_:

"Make ramsy give me him healthy tips."

_pamelaofficial:

"I want Ramsey's menu ....like his entire daily routine to still look this young and fresh."

Alexx Ekubo shares photos onboard world's largest cruise ship

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo left many of his fans and followers gushing as he recently shared some photos from a cruise ship.

The actor, in a statement, revealed he had always wanted to be on a cruise ship as he thanked God for the opportunity given to him.

Sharing the photos via his Instagram, the Nollywood actor wrote:

“I’ve always wanted to be on a cruise ship & sail around the world, now I’m on the largest cruise ship #WonderOfTheSeas, sailing to a new country. What a life I’ve been given, my God I’m Blessed. Guess what country I’ll be waking up in? ♂️ Happy Easter.”

