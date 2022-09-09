Ace Nollywood Yoruba actress Ronke Odusanya has taken to her social media platforms to debunk viral news about her recently acquiring a new house

The curvy screen diva took to her social media page to thank all those who've been sending her congratulation messages but had to tell them to stop because she's yet to get a new property

Flaaky then went on to call out those pushing the fictitious story saying if they want to give her a house, they should do it physically and not on social media

Popular Yoruba Nollywood actress Ronke Odunsanya aka Flaaky, has released a statement to debunk viral news about her recently acquiring a multi-million naira piece of property.

The curvy screen diva took to her social media page to release a disclaimer where she noted that she was the owner of a particular house in a viral photo.

Ace actress Ronke Odusanya releases a disclaimer to debunk news about her acquiring a new house. Photo credit: @ronkeodusanya

Source: Instagram

However, Odusanya noted in the post that those spreading the rumour about her acquiring a new house should give her the house physically instead of the audio social media rumours.

She also slammed the rumour mongers to stop toying with her emotions. Read Ronke's disclaimer below:

"Disclaimer: I guess I bought a house I didn't know about . I have just been receiving congratulations since morning for nothing ."

See Ronke Odusanya's post below:

See how netizens reacted to Ronke's post below:

@bimboafolayan:

"This one like number kini ?????? Out of the plenty hmmmmmmmmmmmmmm If u know you know ."

@wumitoriola:

"Shey make we loud am this one fit nor be amongst but hmmmmmmmm."

@officialarole:

"But whether u like it or not you shall be Congratulated in Jesus name.."

@koredewealthobasan:

"Wo congratulations jare. Ile a tura. You can’t tell me otherwise ooo ."

@jayeola_monje:

"Na your house. We no no you ni Abeg park. Ori e Dey there file."

Source: Legit.ng