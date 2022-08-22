Adesola Omidna, the son of late veteran actor Baba Suwe, celebrated his dad's posthumous birthday with a lovely message

Adesola spoke about how his dad didn’t give him and his siblings luxuries, but he gave them love, and they are proud of him

The sweet message has stirred emotional reactions from fans and followers of the late comic actor as they pen tributes to him

Nine months after veteran Yoruba actor Baba Suwe passed on, his son Adesola Omidina penned a lengthy message to mark his posthumous birthday today, August 22.

Adesola, in his statement, gushed about his late dad as he appreciated him for making him the humble and blessed man he is today.

I can not but celebrate you every day: Baba Suwe's son. Credit: omo_omodina

He revealed that Baba Suwe didn’t give him and his siblings but gave them love, and they are proud of him.

Sharing some pictures of his dad, Adesola wrote:

“Dear Dad! My Lovely father, I can not but celebrate you every day and especially on your special birthday, today August 22nd! Thank you for making me the humble and blessed man I am today. Dad, life without you is a bitter one, you are a beautiful umbrella over us. Thank you for giving so much laughable moments to your children, your fans, and the entire world. You might not give us all the luxuries but you gave us love! We are proud of you dad “ a comedic genius”

Baba Suwe, we greatly miss you. I miss all those moments we spent together! The thoughts of not seeing you around anymore are unbearable! Happy posthumous birthday to the greatest man I know!”

Fans pen tribute to Baba Suwe

olumicheals:

"He is a legend and we miss him."

adetunji_akanbi_alatata:

"Ah... Adimeru baba Suweba... Rest on Legend . You are alive even in death cos those sweet memories linger on... We miss you air."

Mourning in Nollywood as Baba Suwe passes on

The Nollywood industry was thrown into mourning as veteran actor Babatunde Omidina popularly called Baba Suwe passed on.

The report of his passing was shared by actress Fali Werepe on her Instagram page. With tears emoji, the actress just said that the veteran actor is gone.

One of Baba Suwe's children confirmed the news on Instagram as he stated that the actor died on Monday, November 22, 2021.

Source: Legit.ng