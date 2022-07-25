Nigeria’s ex-president, Olusegun Obasanjo, recently caused a buzz online over a viral video of him at an event

In the trending clip, the 85-year-old politician was seen dancing happily as King Sunny Ade performed at the party

The old president no doubt stole the show from the celebrant as people gathered to watch him and gifted him bundles of cash

Former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo, recently warmed many hearts on social media after a video of him dancing went viral on social media.

The ex-president was one of the VIP guests present at Princess (Dr) Mrs Folashade Abiodun Omotade’s chieftaincy title conferment party.

The star performer of the day was legendary musician, King Sunny Ade, and Obasanjo was spotted with him on stage.

Ex-president Obasanjo dancing happily to King Sunny Ade's performance at party. Photos: @citypeopletv

Source: Instagram

In the video shared on Instagram by City People, the 85-year-old ex-president was seen grooving to KSA’s performance as the singer praised him with fine words.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Obasanjo started out by giving the singer a big hug before he started dancing happily on the stage while impressed guests continued to look at him with smiles on their faces.

Some of the guests also made sure to appreciate Obasanjo’s moves by gifting him bundles of money as he continued to dance.

The celebrant of the event also gave space for the ex-president to shine as she told people to let him dance uninterrupted. As if on cue, Obasanjo proved that he had it in him despite his age as he bent low and continued to move from side to side.

See the heartwarming video below:

Internet users react to video of Obasanjo dancing with KSA

Not long after the video went viral on social media, a number of people reacted to it. Many of them could not hide their excitement at seeing the old man dance. Read what they had to say below:

Femolancaster001:

“Oh my God……….this is awesome I celebrate Gods grace over you baba Obasanjo Long may you reign baami King Sunny Ade.”

Olori_bewaji:

“Baba don steal show.”

Tundeokoya:

“Obasanjo is a merry hearted person.....”

Itwsolutionsltd:

“OBJ, highly favoured of God. Man with a merry heart. KSA....ageless .”

Johanfad03:

“Awesome to watch over and over again . God bless our Baba Obasanjo.”

La_funkey1:

“Good old age.”

Bendammy__:

“ I like this.”

Wallymanrazman:

“Obasanjo still de energetic than TInubu and PMB.”

Olaemail2015:

“Can't stop laughing his energy can't be compared. I like him for that jawe.”

Nice one.

Top personalities storm Abbah Folawiyo's 80th birthday party

Award-winning fashion designer and Nigerian socialite, Sisi Abah Folawiyo, clocked 80 on Friday, July 22, a worthy milestone.

Folawiyo was heartily celebrated by close friends and family members who were more than happy to witness her become an octogenarian.

As expected, the special occasion did not go uncelebrated as a grand yet cozy party was organized to commemorate the special age.

Videos spotted on social media captured the mood at the party which had notable figures and dignitaries in attendance.

Source: Legit.ng