Congratulations are in order for actor Jude Chukwuka as she recently revealed that he has become a father again

The movie star joyfully took to his Instagram with a photo of his beautiful wife and new born son

Fans and colleagues of Jude took to the comment section aith best wishes as he shares with the world the names of his child

Popular Nollywood actor, Jude Chukwuka is ending the year on a high note as he recently welcomed a baby boy into his home.

The elated actor shared a photo of his son and in mother who are both in great health on his Instagram page.

Jude Chukwuka poses with his wife and new baby Photo credit: @chukwukajude

Chukwuka also used the opportunity to share the beautiful names he has given his child with the world.

"He shall be called...Muggeridge, Ozanam, Buchiejineadiwakuubosi, Iloaputaife, Ogomegbunem, Ipinmi, Ademorin, Oghenetega."

See the post below:

Congratulations pour in

omowunmi_dada:

"Congratulations sir"

salamirotimi:

"Congrats Baba mi."

olusho_agba:

"Congratulations My AFINJU A new Blessing❤️"

ajayi4815:

"Congratulations sir Daddy Ademorin may the good Lord continue to bless your family."

jsp_official_:

"Congratulations Egbon mi. God bless the new addition into your home."

kamogenic_blue:

"More grace sir ......awesome December perfect gift."

