Controversial Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, has once again taken to social media to address actress Mo Bimpe

The film star posted a lengthy note where he called Bimpe desperate among other things as he claimed that he helped her into the limelight

Fabiyi also posted a screenshot of his chat with the actress from 2016 and internet users shared mixed reactions to his post

Popular Nigerian filmmaker, Yomi Fabiyi, is in the news again over his relationship with actress, Oyebade Adebimpe aka Mo Bimpe.

The controversial actor took to his official page to react to alleged ‘se*x for roles’ claims involving the actress.

In a lengthy note posted online, Fabiyi explained how Bimpe was his fan and he helped her into the movie industry without any conditions.

Yomi Fabiyi calls Mo Bimpe desperate, shares screenshot of their 2016 chat. Photos: @realyomifabiyi, @mo_bimpe

Not stopping there, he added that nobody introduced Bimpe to him and that because he wished her well and wanted her to succeed, she didn’t attend any auditions. Fabiyi also claimed that the actress has ruined many things since the day he gave her opportunities.

He wrote:

“YOU WERE MY FAN, I HELPED INTO THE MOVIE INDUSTRY without any condition. Clearly you started with LOVE emoji. I don't deserve any evil from you, it will backfire.

Nobody introduced you to me Bimpe, you never ask to be an actress, you didn't attend my audition(I have video recording of my audition). I wanted you to succeed, I wished you well. You RUINED many things since the day I gave you this chance.”

Not stopping there, Fabiyi called Bimpe desperate and noted that she should have been patient and grateful.

He wrote:

“You are too desperate instead of being grateful and patient. YOU CAN'T TEAR ME DOWN, YOU WILL ONLY TRY.”

Also in the note, Fabiyi shut down any se*x for roles claims and added that he is an adult who is free to be attracted to any adult as long as there is no force involved.

The actor accompanied his lengthy post with a screenshot of his chat with the actress from 2016. In the captured conversation, Fabiyi had asked Bimpe is she had seen one of the movies he produced and then proceeded to ask for her WhatsApp number, which she obliged.

See the post below:

Internet users react to Yomi Fabiyi’s post on Mo Bimpe

A number of netizens had a series of things to say about Fabiyi’s post. Read some of their comments below:

Kendie2016:

“Don't mind her ...just continue doing the nice thing you're in for...don't let her pull you down...nah small pikin dey worry her....is it now she wake up for her to know her right from left.....”

Babanla______:

“What’s going on again can’t you all make peace for once____una go come online come beg for money say person una still bring fight una no Dey tired .”

Favinto:

“Well said. Most ladies mindset is you have committed sin if you ask them out.”

Fo_la_mii:

“Okay! I think my fav can now talk too...maybe we'll hear her own too side of the story.”

Tima_clothings:

“And again are you the only one in the industry, Yomi today, Yomi tomorrow.... You too take a chill pill..... No be only you dey industry and nobi only you be philanthropist. Some don dey before today...... Oga ...cool your mind and be who you are . You don't have to reply to every criticism....chikena.”

"He insisted on me dating him or be enemies": Mo Bimpe on Yomi Fabiyi

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji’s wife, Mo Bimpe, took to social media in a bid to make some clarifications about her involvement with a fellow movie star, Yomi Fabiyi.

The actress organised a question and answer session via her Instastory channel, and some fans used the opportunity to satisfy their curiosity on certain issues.

One fan was quick to ask Bimpe if she and Fabiyi are on bad terms because he truly requested intercourse-for-role from her.

The actress, however, categorically stated that he did not. She explained that the actor only asked her out after she concluded shooting his movie, which she featured in.

