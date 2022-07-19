Actress Seun Osigbesan has joined several Nigerians who have mourned the sudden and painful demise of Nollywood veteran, Ada Ameh

Osigbesan who plays the role of Ameh’s elder daughter in the hit family drama series, The Johnsons, penned an emotional tribute on her Instagram page

Fans of the show were spotted in the comment section with comforting words for the actress who had a tight relationship with Ameh

Heartbreaking condolence messages continue to pour in for veteran Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh, whose death was announced on Monday, July 18.

Actress Seun Osigbesan who plays Ameh’s firstborn daughter in the family drama series, The Johnsons, couldn’t hold back her hurt in an Instagram post.

Ada Ameh's elder daughter on The Johnsons mourns actress. Photo: @seunosigbesan

Source: Instagram

“My maama It’s been extremely hard for me all day Never ever thought I would be making an ‘RIP’ post of you maama,” Osigbesan wrote.

The actress mentioned how tears have made it hard for her to string words together in honour of the late Ameh.

Osigbesan stated how difficult it is to accept the reality of Ameh’s demise, adding that it is “a sharp pain in the chest.”

The Johnson's star said that her ‘on-screen mother’ cannot be forgotten while bidding her the final goodbye.

See her post below:

Fans comfort actress

lafupcfr said:

"Be strong, my condolences . Hugs."

s_and_m_apparels said:

"Take heart dear, she will surely be missed."

julynineteen05 said:

"It is well with you all. May her soul rest in peace."

brightpebric1 said:

"I'm so sorry, Sis.."

obehiinojie said:

"We cried together when she lost Ladi, we prayed together that she should be strong, and now she’s no more, so many questions but God knows best."

gracequarshiee said:

"We don't have Answers , who can question God, but hmmm we will miss you Emu."

