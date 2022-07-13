The Lagos State governorship candidate of the PDP Jandor has opened up on his decision to pick Nollywood actress Funke Akindele as his deputy

Jandor stressed that aside from being an actress, Funke is a lawyer and an employer of Labour who would complement his candidacy in the 2023 election

According to Jandor, he and Funke would bring a breath of fresh air to Lagos and a departure from the norm in the state

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Olajide Adediran, better known as Jandor, in an interview with Channels TV, has opened up on the reason he chose popular actress Funke Akindele as his running mate for the 2023 general elections.

Jandor, who unveiled Funke as the PDP deputy governorship candidate, said she is a lawyer who found passion in acting.

We will bring fresh air to Lagos state: Jandor Credit: @funkeakindele @jandor

Source: Instagram

He added that beyond acting, Funke has grown her business from zero to something and has been an employer of labour for the past 14 years.

The PDP Governorship candidate added that the purpose of a political party is to win an election and any individual that can add value to one’s candidacy is the best to be selected. He added that his combination with the Nollywood actress would spell doom for the All Progressive Congress in the coming election.

He said:

“I and Funke will bring a breath of fresh air in Lagos as we bring a clearer departure from the norm.”

In another statement, Jandor said:

“Lagos needs an independent governor who won't be following someone else up and down.”

See the video below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

emmy_young_official:

"Confirmed but it’ll be hard to defeat grandpa cabal in Lagos ooooo."

bravo_olumide:

"You were part of them before na... All of una na scam."

Funke Akindele officially accepts to be Jandor's deputy

After weeks of speculations, Funke Akindele finally confirmed news that she is running for the deputy governor's office in Lagos.

According to reports earlier, Funke and some other candidates had been considered for the post by PDP's Lagos governorship candidate , Dr Abdul Azeez Olajide Adediran aka Jandor.

In the video on her page, Funke appreciate the privileged to be called to serve humanity, something she has been doing in her capacity through her foundation.

Source: Legit.ng