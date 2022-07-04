Nigerian veteran actor Olaiya Igwe once again confirmed his support for 2023 Presidential aspirant Bola Tinubu

Olaiya, in a phone conversation with a Nigerian American named Lekan Ogunyemi, spoke on why he and other veteran Yoruba actors are supporting Tinubu

The video has, however, stirred mixed reactions on social media as some Nigerian claimed the phone conversation was staged to sell Tinubu’s candidacy to the public

Popular Yoruba actors like Adebayo Salami, Jide Kososko, Madam Saje, among others, have been trending on different social media for throwing their weight behind the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Reacting to the name callings from some Nigerians on social media, veteran actor Olaiya Igwe in a phone conversation with a Nigerian in America named Lekan Ogunyemi, declared he is a Yoruba man and would not leave Tinubu to support another candidate from another tribe.

Olaiya Igwe speaks on how Remi Tinubu came to his rescue. Credit: @olaiyaigwe

Source: Instagram

Olaiya, who spoke in Yoruba said:

“When I was sick, at the point of death,it was Tinubu’s wife Remi Tinubu who took me to the hospital, paid all my bills, was even arranging for US trip for me until I became healthy again.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said he would be ungrateful not to support the husband of a woman who came to his rescue when it was needed.

Olaiya and Lekan ended up trading abusive words while dragging each other

See the video below:

Reactions trail video of Olaiya Igwe confirming support for Tinubu

Many Nigerians have since taken to social media to react to the video as some claim the phone conversation was staged.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

olamilekan_usb:

" percent staged, at the beginning u act as if you guys don't know each other and u later said he doesn't usually pick ur calls when you're about 2 leave America we go dey alright las las."

princess_kenny27:

"Its your friend that called… this is acting ."

Yoruba actors drum support for Tinubu

A group of top Yoruba Nollywood actors made headlines on social media after they showed their support for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to become president during the 2023 general elections.

The All Progressive Congress’ presidential candidate, Tinubu, appears to have won over the top actors, seeing as they campaigned for him in a viral video.

In the trending video clip, these top movie stars declared their support for the controversial politician.

Source: Legit.ng