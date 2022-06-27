Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels’ son, Munir Nwoko, recently had fans gushing over his latest video on social media

The little boy was spotted looking dapper in a lovely new outfit as he wowed fans with a unique dance move

Munir was seen dancing with his head in a nodding motion in the viral video and it raised reactions online

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels’ son, Munir Nwoko, had fans gushing over him just a few days to his second birthday.

A video was posted on the little boy’s social media page where he got Nigerians talking over his impressive dance move.

In the video clip, the baby boy was seen posing in his miniature car and dancing with his head in a nodding motion.

Regina Daniels' son Munir's new nodding dance steps. Photos: @princemunirnwoko

Also in the viral video, little Munir, who looked dapper in a white shirt, grey trousers and suspenders was still seen doing his nodding dance.

Regina Daniels gushes over son’s cute dancing step

Munir’s mother, Regina, was also seen in the comment section of the video gushing over her baby boy.

The actress called fans to look at her child. She wrote:

“Just look at my baby ❤️.”

See the adorable video below:

Internet users react to Munir Nwoko’s adorable dance video

Read what some social media users had to say about the cute dance video below:

Tionge_4161:

“It's the head dance for mecute boy.”

Ritzyanny:

“Birthday mood.”

Augustar_job:

“ too Cute .”

Praise_eboka:

“So fine .”

Sarahmarkude:

“Its the head shaking for me.”

Xxiamaka_e:

“sooo cute.”

Zaraleinadsignature:

“My mooooooonnnn.”

Chidi2150:

“My cutie cute ❤️.”

Nene_xxo:

“Osheeeee.”

Chiudeani:

“Hello....Haffa .”

Phayvhor:

“Hide your girls o.”

Realtor_in_lagos:

“Mooooooooon .”

Nice one.

