Tonto Dikeh's decision to run for the office of the deputy governor of Rivers State has caused quite a buzz on social media

While there are those who have commended her, there are others who are of the opinion that she isn't a fit candidate

In this article, Legit.ng highlights some reactions to the news of Dikeh's political ambition for public office

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has once again given many people reasons to talk following her latest revelation.

Recall earlier, Legit.ng reported on how the mother of one had revealed her intention to run for office as the deputy governor of Rivers state under the political party of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The news has sparked mixed reactions. Credit: Tonto Dikeh

Source: Instagram

Well, the news which has since gone viral on social media has been welcomed with mixed feelings by Nigerians.

Nigerians in support of Tonto Dikeh

Some internet users have opined that Dikeh is in fact a fit candidate for the job as she is not only smart and intelligent but her decision to run for office is good for democracy.

Check out some comments below:

Internet users not in support of Tonto Dikeh

Due to the controversy, Dikeh has been involved in over the years - most notable her fight with her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill and ex-bestie, Bobrisky - many people are of the opinion that picking her to run for office is a mistake.

Check out some reactions below:

There are those who have seized the opportunity to make jokes about her political ambition with some tagging her a 'hustler'.

You either win or come back stronger - Yul Edochie drums support for Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh's decision to run for one of the highest posts in Rivers state has caused quite a ruckus on social media.

Among those who have shared their thoughts is Nollywood actor/politician, Yul Edochie, and he had nothing but support to show for his colleague.

In a post shared via his Instagram page, Edochie described running for office as one of the best decisions a person could ever make. According to him, it will make one understand how Nigeria truly works.

