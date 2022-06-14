Nigerian-Cameroonian filmmaker, Edgard Leroy, has passed on after being involved in a fatal car accident

The sad news was shared on social media by fellow filmmaker, David Akande, to the dismay of fans

According to reports, Edgard died in a car crash on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on his way to shoot a movie

Nollywood has once again been thrown into mourning over the death of Nigerian-Cameroonian filmmaker, Edgard Leroy.

The movie star died just a few weeks to his 27th birthday after he was involved in a fatal car crash on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on June 11, 2022.

The terrible news was shared online by fellow filmmaker, David Akande, who noted that Edgard had been on his way to Ibadan for a movie shoot when his life was cut short by the accident.

Nigerian Cameroonian actor Edgard Leroy dies in car crash. Photo: @officialdavidakande

The late Cameroonian filmmaker also won an award at the recently held African Magic Viewers Choice Awards ( AMVCA) in the Best Indigenous Movie ( Yoruba) Category.

Edgard was born on July 13, 1995, and he was the first from Cameroon to win an AMVCA. See David Akande’s post below:

Fans mourn Edgard Leroy's death

Idirissuu:

“Aaahhhhh. God! See wetin we dey write for Eddie Olorun ooo.”

Mrtalkcomedian1:

“Sad.”

Iam_ibg:

“Ha but why God this is too bad fu*ck .”

Olopa_isonu:

“This is so painful ,may he rest in peace.”

Joybammz:

“MY G!!!”

Joybammz:

“GOODNIGHT BROTHER….it feels like a dream to me….TOO SAD .”

Adebayoferan17:

“Sorry oooo. Thus is heartbroken .”

Yemisiajose:

“Ahhhhhhhh.... may his gentle soul rest in peace Accept my sincere condolences David.☹️”

May his soul rest in peace.

