It is a big win for popular Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji as he bags an international award in the US

Lateef, who bagged an award alongside top stars Etinosa Idemudia and Ramsey Nouah said he won best actor from Africa for his role in Tunde Kelani’s hit movie Ayinla

Many of the actor’s colleagues in the movie industry as well as fans and followers have taken to his comment section to congratulate him

Popular actor Lateef Adedimeji has added a feather to his cap after he bagged an international award alongside top Nigerian movie stars Etinosa Idemudia and Ramsey Nouah.

Lateef, who shared photos from the event which took place in the US revealed he bagged the best African male actor award for his lead role in Tunde Kelan’s movie, Ayinla at the recently held Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards (HAPA) award.

Lateef Adedimeji gushes as he bags award over role in Ayinla. Credit: @lateefadedimeji

One of the photos from the event showed the moment the actor bowed to greet veteran actor Ramsey Noauh.

The actor in a post via his Instagram page wrote:

“Best Actor in a film! AYINLA! Thank you! I was honored last night ta a private dinner with the Founder & CEO/Executive Producer, Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards, Ms Tina Weisinger with my boss @ramseynouah and beautiful @etinosaofficial in the filming industry as the Best Africa Male Actor from United States of America. Thank you @hapawards, thank you babami @tkelani, thank you my ever gallant @jadeosiberu”.

Congratulations pour as Lateef Adedimeji bags awards

Many of the actor’s colleague as well as fans and followers have stormed his comment section to congratulate him. Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

mo_bimpe:

"Steady making me proud! Ose okomi, oo ni di ero eyin, keep soaring baby ."

odunomoadekola:

"Congratulations bro."

ibraheem_lateef_adebayo:

"Number 1 Olori Oko unbeatable the unstoppable ."

Lateef Adedimeji shows off cooking skills

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji was a guest on popular TV show Sokoyokoto, a cooking show where he showed off his kitchen ability.

Lateef was seen with an apron on him while cooking during his introduction on the show.

However, when the host made mention of his wife and actress Oyebade Adebimpe, Lateef insisted the host eulogises her, as he led the way and almost turned the cooking show into a comic show.

