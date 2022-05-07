Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has taken to social media to reveal that he has finally reunited with his brothers

The movie star posted a video of himself with his four brothers as they came together for the first time in years

Internet users have reacted to the viral video as they all shared reasons why the brothers must have reunited

Popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, has caused a buzz on social media after he reunited with all of his brothers.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star posted a video of himself with four of his brothers having a good time.

In the short clip, Yul was seen with all of his father’s sons and they all looked on proudly as they posed for the camera.

Pete Edochie's sons gather together for the first time in years. Photos: @peteedochie, @yuledochie

In the caption of the post, the Nollywood actor noted that it was the first time in years that he and his brothers were gathered together.

“With my four brothers. The last time we came together like this was a long time ago.”

Internet users react to video of Yul with his brothers

Not long after Yul posted the video online, a number of Nigerians had a lot to say about it. Some of them noted that they all gathered because of Yul’s second marriage to Nollywood actress, Judy Austin. Read what some of them had to say below:

This_girl_called_sally:

“At least the marriage saga brought them all together in one place after a long time. At least it did something good .”

Ifunanya_official:

“This is not just a video. This is to tell those of you crying over judy that his family are not upset over his new marriage. So you guys should go and face your own shaking homes.”

Figure8_55:

“The first son is your dad's perfect picture.”

Vanessa_mbombo:

“The first born is his father twin .”

Jael_x_cultures_:

“You are the last baby bro the very stubborn one‍♀️ beautiful family .”

_Ladypoet2000:

“So he's the youngest but he decided to try polygamy with his full chest. Na wa o.”

Fabulosgloria:

“His actions definitely rocked the family so much it necessitated a meeting of Umunna. .”

Avalonokpe:

“No be Okey Bakassi be dat?”

Nice one.

Uche Edochie speaks on Yul's second marriage

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s older brother, Uche, has now broken his silence after the film star got married to a second wife.

Taking to his social media page, Uche penned down a lengthy note where he explained the family’s feelings towards Yul’s new marriage.

According to him, the family was shocked at the decision and was not in support. He added that it wasn’t a thing they were known for as he sympathised with Yul’s first wife, May.

