A clip from the soon to commence BBNaija Shine Ya Eye reunion has left many asking questions about who Angel was talking to

Angel, who was one of the housemates at the reunion show was seen saying one of the housemates doesn’t have sense

The video has left many fans and followers of the reality show confused as some said she was referring to Maria, while others said she was referring to Boma

Drama seems to be on the way ahead of the commencement of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye reunion, which is scheduled to start in June.

A clip from the reunion, which has gone viral, has stirred reactions from fans and followers of the reality TV show.

The clip showed Angel Smith referring to one of the housemates as someone that doesn’t have sense.

She said:

“My opinion about you is that you don’t have sense.”

Fans confused about which housemate Angel was referring to

Ahead of the commencement of the show, fans and followers of the show have been asking questions about who Angel was referring to.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

enyoreji:

"The price of fame. You must chop n#nsens* from everyone and anyone."

ncubembali11:

"Marians will finish someone."

ronkeabosede_:

"Whether na Boma, Tega Or Maria she dey refer to… they will give her back 10 times…"

leelacute_mom:

"Angel was talking to Nini."

nicky_brown12:

"Am waiting to watch only angel and Ebuka with a little touch of cross."

ree_joyce_:

"Everybody is saying Maria maria, nini nini..yunno for sure that if it’s either of them, angel will collect woto woto too‍♀️."

Angel flaunts new benz

Big Brother Naija 2021 ex-housemate, Angel took to social media to show off her latest purchases as she sets up her new home.

Angel spent over a million naira on a TV, an air conditioning unit, other appliances and even revealed that she overpaid the store.

The new Benz the BBNaija star was rumoured to have gotten recently was also showed off in the clips on Instagram.

