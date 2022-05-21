I’m Back in Nigeria to Do Collabo With Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido: Portable Brags About His New Ambition
- Fans of controversial Nigerian singer, Portable might be seeing new projects from him that will involve the greatest superstars from the country
- Portable shared a video of himself bragging about coming back to Nigeria to do music collabo with Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid.
- He also said Burna Boy is ready for his own as he came the superstar go-ahead to use his photo as his album cover, Nigerians have reacted differently to his video
Music fans across the country are about to witness the biggest shockers of their lives as Portable hinted about his desire to work with three of the biggest superstars in the land.
Portable shared a video where he said he came back to Nigeria to work with the trio and hinted that Burna Boy will come first.
According to him:
"I don't want to hear anything I comeback Nigerian come and feature with Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido. Burna is ready right now, let's scatter the streets I don't want to hear anything except money talks."
In the video, Portable also gave Burna Boy the go-ahead to use his photo as his album cover.
Watch the funny video below:
Nigerians react to Portable's video
Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Portable's new video.
Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:
_Badboyjasonx:
"Don’t mention Davido in front of Burnaboy if you don’t wanna collect , Burna doesn’t like him."
Brills81:
"Y'all Don't be shock if this really happens I like the guy believe."
Esewiii:
"He should go and meet Davido, they are still on same level now."
Tour_lanny:
"How Wizkid and Portable wan take sing?"
Source: Legit.ng