Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has shared a video of the triumphant reception she got from her neighbour after she bagged an award for best actress in a comedy at the 2022 African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA).

The video showed some of the actress’ neighbours singing in excitement while she beamed with a smile all over her face.

This is emotional: Funke Akindele reacts as neighbours sing for her. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Funke, in a statement, said she never expected the kind of welcoming she got as she thanked her neighbours for always supporting her.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote:

“awww this is so emotional!! Thank you my #Amenestatefamily @amen_estate_lagos, I feel so honored and loved. See as I Dey shine teeth All glory to God for the continuous blessings and victory. Thank you guys for always having my back. I love you all. Now back to work!!! #wishingyouallafruitfulweek.”

Reactions as neighbours give Funke Akindele a hero's welcome

Many of the actress' colleagues, as well as fans, have since taken to the comment section to hail as well.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

lalaakindoju:

"Awwwwwwwww. Street cred!!! Sis Izz like you will run for office o."

jadeosiberu:

"Wahalarrrrr for who no get street credibility ooo! Congrats again sis ❤️."

tunjidafidi:

"Of course, you know you are loved and deeply appreciated. Esu ko ni ba ayo e je loruko Jesu. ."

annarobsincatering_services:

"Awwwwwww so beautiful to watch. Weldone! Even inside lockdown, you could pull Omo Ghetto off! You are a legend abeg❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Iyabo Ojo reacts after presenting an award to Funke Akindele

It appears all is now well between Nollywood stars Funke Akindele and Iyabo Ojo as the two embraced each other on stage at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) in Lagos on Saturday night, May 14th.

A highlight from the event, showed Iyabo presenting an award to Funke after bagging an award as Best Actress in Comedy.

Iyabo also shared a picture of Funke as she revealed presenting an award to her and hugging her made her day.

Source: Legit.ng