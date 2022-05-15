Nigerian singer, Davido’s first child, celebrated her 7th birthday on Saturday, May 14 and has been making headline

In a viral video, Davido, alongside some other voice in the background, could be heard singing the happy birthday songs to Imade

Imade, while responding to a question about how old she is left everyone roaring in laughter as she asked them why they needed to know

Imade Adeleke, the first child and daughter of Nigerian singer and DMW label owner Davido, celebrated her 7th birthday on Saturday, May 14th.

Davido has been making headlines, with her photos going viral on social media as many of her father’s fans and followers celebrated her with lovely birthday messages.

Davido gush as Imade marks 7th birthday. Credit: @realimadeadeleke @pulsenigeria

In a video that has gone viral, Davido could be seen as he joined some other people in the background to sing the happy birthday song to his daughter.

The excited father could be seen gushing over his first child as he repeatedly got playful with her.

Imade left everyone laughing after she asked them why they wanted to know her age when they asked her.

See the post below:

Fans gush as Davido, others sing for Imade on her 7th birthday

Many fans of the singer have taken to social media to react to the video as they hailed and applaud the singer for always being there for his children.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

whoknowsjodan:

"Bro is blushing so hard. The love is radiating from his body ."

bhurtee:

"Another blessing for this dude. Two daughters to make his later days wholesome. ❤️"

beautifulprincess342:

" She Looks so much like her Grandpa Davido's Father❤️❤️."

bright_carlos_:

"The way she talks my son must find you marry anywhere you dey ong."

jimmy_fbg_official:

"God see small pikin dey play ps4 wey I dey play for only for dream ."

Davido's Imade turns 7 in style

As Nigerians and those outside the country celebrate Davido’s latest single, Stand Stong, which was released on Friday, May 13, the singer’s 1st child and daughter Imade Adeleke made headlines over her 7th birthday.

Imade’s birthday is coming a few days after Davido celebrated his second daughter Hailey Adeleke on her 5th birthday.

To mark her birthday, Imade took to her Instagram account to share a lovely photo of herself rocking a jean outfit as she described her birthday as a double blessing.

Source: Legit.ng